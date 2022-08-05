Letters to the Editor for Aug. 6, 2022: A poorly conceived situation

A poorly conceived situation

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a resident of Richmond’s Westhampton area who travels the Malvern and Patterson Avenue corridors daily, I want to confirm that the bike lanes are rarely used, and they actually endanger countless drivers and some pedestrians.

I have been watching this poorly conceived situation for the entire two years since the nuisance bike lanes were installed. Malvern and Patterson aren’t wide enough to tolerate the additional space that bike lanes require.

The resulting bizarre and dangerous driving and parking patterns are a nightmare, and they are particularly treacherous at night. Recently on Malvern, a large moving van with inadequate space to park blocked the entire lane of traffic bound for Cary Street.

Cars hesitated to go around the van due to double yellow lines. Finally, cars began violating the yellow line ordinance and they illegally passed the hapless van.

What a wasteful, expensive and potentially fatal mess. When will city traffic planners wake up? Will it take a tragedy?

Anne Hall.