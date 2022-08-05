Letters to the Editor for Aug. 6, 2022: Positive customer service

Positive customer service

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

We all have had bad experiences one time or another when it comes time to trade in and buy a new car. My wife decided we needed to downsize by selling our two cars and then buying one.

We began and ended with CarMax. From the moment we drove into the dealership off Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County, we had the best experience we could have hoped for.

We easily sold each car for a better price than any other dealer was offering. The car we wanted to buy was in Maryland, so we paid to have it moved to our lot, and we were informed when it arrived. We drove the car and liked it enough to buy.

On the morning we went over to test-drive the vehicle, CarMax called my wife and set up all of our financing over the phone. As we bought the car, they reimbursed us for the transfer fee.

Also, because the vehicle was missing a manual, CarMax let us buy one online and reimbursed us for that. The company then gave us a finance rate of 3.2%, which we could not have gotten anywhere else.

We also were given 4,000 miles to make sure everything was working OK with the car. After three weeks, my wife made an appointment to check her brakes.

The day she went over to have that done, she was greeted at the door by her name, and a CarMax employee explained everything the company was going to do, providing updates along the way.

We could not be happier with the service given at Midlothian CarMax. It has been a wonderful experience.

Robert Collins.