Letters to the Editor for Aug. 7, 2022: Rebuilding Fox Elementary

Rebuilding Fox Elementary

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I recently passed by what remains of William Fox Elementary School in Richmond. That same morning, I read about how Chesterfield County opened the new Moseley Elementary School.

What a shame that Richmond has waited this long to rebuild Fox Elementary. The city had an opportunity to show it could get something done. Leaders should have set a goal of rebuilding and opening Fox Elementary within a year of the fire.

Chesterfield and Henrico counties can get things done. It's a shame Richmond's leadership doesn't appear to have that same trait. Our children and citizens deserve better.

Thomas Goode.