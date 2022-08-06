Letters to the Editor for Aug. 7, 2022: Stop the MVP for good

Stop the MVP for good

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The “discussion” in a recent letter to the editor (“The MVP discussion”) is incomplete.

The author mentioned being "unaware" of issues with existing pipelines being dangerous. But a lack of awareness doesn’t mean issues don’t exist.

U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration data showed that from 2010 to 2018, for gas transmission and gathering lines (MVP’s category), there was an incident roughly every three days, an injury every 33 days and a fatality every 135 days.

These incidents resulted in more than $1 billion in costs or roughly $342,000 a day. Explosions from these pipelines occurred every couple of months, and newer pipelines actually were more likely to have incidents than older pipelines.

Along the MVP route, there are homes, farms and drinking water sources within the “incineration zone” of the huge, high-pressure pipeline. All would be vaporized in the event of a pipeline failure and explosion.

Regarding the letter’s mention of regulatory compliance: MVP’s “choosing” to seek individual permits for crossings over bodies of water actually is a result of losing its U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nationwide Permit 12 for water quality. The project’s record of violations and loss of permits suggests the opposite of compliance.

As for the necessity of MVP, which only is 55.8% complete through full restoration, despite being years behind schedule: The majority of full-capacity commitments mentioned in the letter are from EQT Corp., one of the MVP's original owners. Contracting to itself hardly proves it is a necessity.

By researching past industry talking points, you can see that the MVP would in fact emit methane, contrary to the recent letter's claim. The MVP also already has caused pollution of waterways, which is the opposite of being a step toward “minimizing environmental and health issues.”

It is in the best interest of public health and the environment for the project to be stopped for good.

Stacy Lovelace.