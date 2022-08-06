Letters to the Editor for Aug. 7, 2022: The lasting impact

The lasting impact

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A late May column by Michael Paul Williams ("2 years later, George Floyd's lasting impact on Richmond") made a very valid point. As a Black citizen currently living in the city of Richmond, the way George Floyd’s death and policing impacted the community is evident.

Although some symbolic changes have been made throughout the city, the trauma and fear of racial oppression still exists in those same landmarks. Yes, Lee Circle was reinvented into a basketball court, garden and memorial, but what have government officials done to — not just visually and emotionally — but systemically make a change?

So many of us in the Black community have waited with an outcry for help since the day we watched that video, specifically for 9 minutes and 29 seconds. There is a huge need for the system and citizens to build a trusting relationship, and seek change with policing in this city.

However, there seems to be substantial coverage on these issues only when they are viral or trending. We need to continue to acknowledge the lasting impact, and request that government officials and police departments identify policy changes outlined in the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

This important in order to make effective change in policing and the criminal justice system. We no longer can take a hiatus from using our voice. The time to act is now.

Dionna Walker.