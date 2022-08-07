Letters to the Editor for Aug. 8, 2022: Addressing a gray area

Addressing a gray area

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In March 2009, Virginia joined The Military Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children. It concentrates on the needs of military children, intending to rectify challenges faced due to frequent relocation and varying state requirements that can make transferring schools a challenging experience.

The compact, which includes participation from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, ensures children of military families are afforded the same educational opportunities as nonmilitary children. Considering each state and the District have adopted the compact, there is collaboration to ensure uniformity in educational policies, so military children can continue their education and extracurricular activities, regardless of relocation.

However, following the compact’s implementation, one military family issue that Virginia took notice of was temporary homelessness due to unavailable housing. Military families often have to stay in temporary housing and education settings, resulting in two moves as they relocate to their permanent residences and schools.

Housing instability is an issue that affects millions of families. It can impact children’s well-being and stability, and it might result in families living in unsafe conditions to avoid homelessness. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act requires that schools identify and ensure each child experiencing homelessness has equitable access to the same education as their peers.

However, when examining the intersection of the compact and the McKinney-Vento Act, there is a gray area. McKinney-Vento does not consider a child as experiencing homelessness due to family choices, such as relocating for a new job and having temporary housing before relocating to a permanent home.

Nonetheless, in any instance, children can be impacted by these transitions and their instability. These factors can adversely affect their well-being.

Jacquaila Lewis.