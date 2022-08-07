Letters to the Editor for Aug. 8, 2022: Meet individuals' needs

Meet individuals' needs

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In 2020, Virginia lawmakers approved legislation enacting the Marcus Alert system. The bill provided that by July 2021, each locality should have established, or be part of an area that had established, a Marcus alert system that uses community care teams.

The legislation defined a “community care team” as a group of “mental health service providers,” including registered peer recovery specialists and law enforcement officers. The mental health service providers lead the team to help stabilize individuals in crisis situations.

Huge investments have been made in hopes that this system will decriminalize crisis responses to psychiatric emergencies. But in Virginia, we have a huge problem: There is an inadequate number of hospital beds to meet this population’s needs.

In 2021, the commonwealth halted admissions at 5 of its 8 mental hospitals. Closing beds should not be an option. I am asking lawmakers to allocate funds to leverage Virginia’s behavioral health workforce and reopen all state psychiatric hospital beds.

Closing beds would signal a waste of Marcus Alert funds, especially if there are no resources available to meet the needs of individuals suffering from a crisis.

For the Marcus Alert system to truly be effective, lawmakers must allocate funds, and make sure all mental health hospital beds remain open and available to individuals with mental illnesses.

Alicia Winston.