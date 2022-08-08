Letters to the Editor for Aug. 9, 2022: A lack of empathy

A lack of empathy

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Some readers recently have written letters about the bike lanes on Patterson and Malvern avenues. Because they personally have not witnessed the bike lanes being used — or not used heavily enough to satisfy them — they proposed removing the lanes.

This perspective is emblematic of so much of what is wrong with our society today — especially a lack of empathy. Because these people have not personally experienced the bike lanes in use, then they must not be used at all.

There's no room for the possibility that they simply haven't seen bicyclists using the lanes, or that they happen to travel along Patterson and Malvern during times of day when they're not being used. These readers don't believe proponents of the bike lanes simply because their experiences don't match up.

As a frequent traveler on Patterson, I occasionally have been annoyed by the new traffic patterns — and sometimes by bikers who don’t stick to the lanes. But I'm willing to grant that there are enough people who find the lanes provide an extra level of safety to make them a worthy investment.

Robert Holland.