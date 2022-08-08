Letters to the Editor for Aug. 9, 2022: Put up warning signs

Put up warning signs

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The recent letter, "A poorly conceived situation," could have added more traffic issues. Richmond has made a great effort to accommodate bicyclists but the city has ignored the safety issues these same cyclists create.

For example, why are bicyclists allowed to pedal up and down the hill next to The Country Club of Virginia? The lanes are so narrow, this stretch of road is a hazard to anyone who uses it (drivers, cyclists or joggers). The city and state have failed so miserably, it confounds the mind.

Where are the signs that say: "No Bicycling Allowed." We have bicycle death memorials chained to telephone poles on this hill but no signs restricting bicycles. Stop the joggers, too.

While we protect the sanctity of bus lanes with elaborate swaths of red paint down the center of the city, pedestrians cross the street at their own risk. Richmond is not a pedestrian-friendly city.

It is time to put up warning signs intermittently along the Broad Street red lanes. At least they will let the pedestrians know what they are up against, and it complements the municipal decor.

Ray Orem.