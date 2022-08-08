Letters to the Editor for Aug. 9, 2022: Surviving city streets

Surviving city streets

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Thank you to recent letter writers for bringing attention to the bike lanes and the redesigning of Richmond’s streets.

When the designers changed four-lane streets into two lanes, they apparently didn’t notice that cars today are twice the size of previous automobiles.

With fast-fading green paint directions, drivers are left trying to figure out how to survive the oncoming traffic traveling well above the posted speed limits.

Remember to fasten your seat belt: You might be stopped for a ticket for that infraction, but no need to worry about speeding. Go as fast as you like, as there are few police on our streets anymore.

Nan Riggs.