Letters to the Editor for Aug. 9, 2022: Surviving city streets

Surviving city streets
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Thank you to recent letter writers for bringing attention to the bike lanes and the redesigning of Richmond’s streets.
When the designers changed four-lane streets into two lanes, they apparently didn’t notice that cars today are twice the size of previous automobiles.
With fast-fading green paint directions, drivers are left trying to figure out how to survive the oncoming traffic traveling well above the posted speed limits.
Remember to fasten your seat belt: You might be stopped for a ticket for that infraction, but no need to worry about speeding. Go as fast as you like, as there are few police on our streets anymore.
Nan Riggs.
Richmond.