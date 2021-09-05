Letters to the Editor for (date): Student vaccine policy irks former VCU professor

Student vaccine policy

irks former VCU professor

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am saddened and upset at my former employer, Virginia Commonwealth University, over its handling of unvaccinated students.

Well before fall classes began, Virginia Tech, the University of Virginia and the College of William and Mary withdrew (“disenrolled”) students who were not vaccinated. That was, absolutely, the correct decision. VCU had all summer to make it right.

What they did instead, which was basically a slap on the wrist, was to put a hold on such a student's ability to add/drop courses. And, of course, if unvaccinated students did not need to add/drop, they were free to begin fall semester classes.

What VCU can and should do immediately is to require unvaccinated students to be tested at least every other day at their expense, and put a hold on their ability to advance register for spring semester classes. In that way, VCU faculty and students — in classrooms, dorms or apartments — will not be at risk now or in the spring semester.

Art Seidenberg.

Associate professor of biology emeritus.