Letters to the Editor for Dec. 1, 2021: An important moment for local journalism
Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I read with foreboding the recent news story announcing Alden Global Capital’s offer to buy Lee Enterprises, owner of the Richmond Times-Dispatch and nine other Virginia daily newspapers. The recent cover story from The Atlantic unequivocally categorized the hedge fund as a vulture capitalist enterprise.

I hope that like-minded readers who value local journalism will join me in encouraging Lee Enterprises to resist Alden, which would weaken the media.

Ben Campbell.

Farmville.

