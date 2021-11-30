Letters to the Editor for Dec. 1, 2021: An important moment for local journalism

An important moment
for local journalism
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I read with foreboding the recent news story announcing Alden Global Capital’s offer to buy Lee Enterprises, owner of the Richmond Times-Dispatch and nine other Virginia daily newspapers. The recent cover story from The Atlantic unequivocally categorized the hedge fund as a vulture capitalist enterprise.
I hope that like-minded readers who value local journalism will join me in encouraging Lee Enterprises to resist Alden, which would weaken the media.
Ben Campbell.
Farmville.