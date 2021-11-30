 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor for Dec. 1, 2021: Echoes of a movement upon writer Bly's passing
Echoes of a movement

upon writer Bly's passing

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Seeing the recent Associated Press news story on the death of author and poet Robert Bly brought back memories of the mythopoetic men's movement. Characterized by self-help activities, therapeutic workshops and retreats for men, the movement was heavily inspired by Bly, particularly his 1990 work "Iron John: A Book About Men."

I first became aware of the movement while watching a 1990s PBS program, and its captivating message led me to challenge the administration of my university employer, which was subsidizing a women’s center. I also wanted to attend a movement retreat, and in a now-defunct trade paper, I came across an ad for one that was being promoted by a local business. The event was canceled — I was one of only three interested in participating.

Upon Bly's death, these memories echoed like the rites-of-passage drumming in his teachings of gender-specific issues.

Rick Knight.

Henrico.

