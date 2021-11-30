Letters to the Editor for Dec. 1, 2021: Echoes of a movement upon writer Bly's passing

Echoes of a movement

upon writer Bly's passing

Seeing the recent Associated Press news story on the death of author and poet Robert Bly brought back memories of the mythopoetic men's movement. Characterized by self-help activities, therapeutic workshops and retreats for men, the movement was heavily inspired by Bly, particularly his 1990 work "Iron John: A Book About Men."

I first became aware of the movement while watching a 1990s PBS program, and its captivating message led me to challenge the administration of my university employer, which was subsidizing a women’s center. I also wanted to attend a movement retreat, and in a now-defunct trade paper, I came across an ad for one that was being promoted by a local business. The event was canceled — I was one of only three interested in participating.