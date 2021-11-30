Letters to the Editor for Dec. 1, 2021: Thoughts on preserving community news sources

Thoughts on preserving

community news sources

Regarding the recent news story about Alden Global Capital’s offer to buy Lee Enterprises, owner of the Richmond Times-Dispatch and nine other Virginia dailies, Alden wrings as much cash out of its acquisitions as possible by cutting reporting staff. Read the recent cover story in The Atlantic to see what Alden has done to newspapers as formerly large and prestigious as the Chicago Tribune.

This is a matter of self-preservation for both the RTD and functional democracy in the Richmond community, and both need to rally against Alden. If the hedge fund is successful, nearly 80 Lee newspapers in this country could essentially become irrelevant, and the misinformation passing for news on social media will get yet another boost in feeding already formed opinions.