Letters to the Editor for Dec. 1, 2021: Three isn't healthier than two on pipeline element

Three isn't healthier than
two on pipeline element
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Dr. Charles Miller’s recent column promoting Mountain Valley Pipeline’s proposed compressor station in Pittsylvania County sounds very much like MVP talking points. The wildest assertion he makes is this: "The air quality in the region is projected to be better with three compressor stations operating than it was three years ago when there were two compressor stations operating."
If Miller relied more on health data from county experts, he would know that in all census tracts within impact of the proposed compressor station (and specifically the tract in which the station is proposed), adults have higher-than-state averages for asthma, cancers (excluding skin) and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease — all conditions exacerbated by compressor stations.
Lynn Godfrey.
Sierra Club Virginia Chapter.
Chesapeake.