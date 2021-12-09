 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor for Dec. 10, 2021: A spirit that can endure long beyond the season
Letters to the Editor for Dec. 10, 2021: A spirit that can endure long beyond the season

A spirit that can endure

long beyond the season

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The spirit of Christmas can be found in the basic goodwill of people.

It is found in year-round acts of kindness and charity — sending a thoughtful card to a friend, tucking money into a Salvation Army kettle, and providing food, shelter and clothing to those in need.

It is thanking people in all walks of life for what they do — and encouraging people, especially the young, to follow their dreams and be tenacious in achieving them.

It is living peacefully with neighbors, respecting others, teaching values and cherishing family traditions.

The spirit of Christmas is sharing hope and joy with all people, much as the holiday celebrates the birth of a child who would bring hope and joy to a despairing world. Merry Christmas!

Al Schalow.

Midlothian.

