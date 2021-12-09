Letters to the Editor for Dec. 10, 2021: On an important issue, finding good from bad

On an important issue,

finding good from bad

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The federal minimum wage has been set at $7.25 per hour since 2009. Congressional Democrats long have attempted to raise it but faced stiff opposition from Republicans and business groups.

The longtime low minimum wage has created all sorts of human and financial problems, and then the pandemic hit businesses and workers hard. But with many industries now facing acute shortages of workers, especially in the retail and food service industries, competition for personnel pushed up wages dramatically, in many cases to between $15 and $18 per hour.

Although the pandemic still will be around, maybe for a long period, and continue to adversely affect the economy, the talk about the low federal minimum wage has quieted. And an old saying — "Nothing is so bad that it is not good for something" — rings true today.

Ole Giese.