Letters to the Editor for Dec. 10, 2021: Recognizing a respected voice in notable journalism

Recognizing a respected
voice in notable journalism
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Allow me to offer a few words of thanks to Frank Green, who retired in November after more than 40 years as a reporter for The Times-Dispatch. Green’s work covering subjects broadly related to the criminal justice system has earned numerous national and state awards, and more specifically, his straightforward reporting and clear, vivid writing deeply affected the lives of many people who were wrongfully incarcerated, their families and communities.
His has been a widely respected voice. I am hopeful The Times-Dispatch will be able to maintain its focus on important issues like these.
Rob Walker.
Richmond.