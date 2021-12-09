 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to the Editor for Dec. 10, 2021: The connection between opposition and credit
0 Comments

Letters to the Editor for Dec. 10, 2021: The connection between opposition and credit

  • 0

The connection between

opposition and credit

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As Republicans in Congress who opposed a bipartisan infrastructure bill now tout their support for expanding broadband, Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin also wants a piece of the narrative.

In speaking with business leaders recently, he said he is committed to investing in high-speed, affordable broadband statewide. Did he miss Gov. Ralph Northam’s announcement in October that $2 billion — some from the American Rescue Plan Act, also opposed by congressional Republicans — would be invested to expand high-speed internet in Virginia?

J. Mark Wittkofski.

Henrico.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News