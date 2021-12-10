Letters to the Editor for Dec. 11, 2021: Reflecting on a time of good chaos and surprise

Reflecting on a time of good chaos and surprise
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A former pastor of mine was fond of saying that God’s middle name is “Surprise!” — and Christmas is an excellent example.
I recently was invited to a children’s Nativity pageant at a friend’s church, and the invitation mentioned that it would be different: no assigned parts, no scripts — just a narrator and a pile of costumes from other pageants for the children to choose from. “It will be holy chaos,” the church’s pastor wrote.
Holy chaos may be much closer to what actually happened the night Christ was born than the sanitized version we typically see at the movies or even in church pageants. The surprises that night just kept on happening: the virgin birth, the notion of God becoming man, the choir of angels in Bethlehem, the three wise men being guided by a star.
The most surprising element to me, however, was that shepherds left their flocks to go see the baby Jesus. I grew up on a farm, and the job description for shepherds is simple and direct: Never leave your sheep. Few things capture the chaos of the night like lonely, frightened sheep on the hillside, hungry wolves on their tails. It was a world of the unthinkable, where heaven and earth collided and shepherds left their sheep.
Whoever decided that the true meaning of Christmas is spending time with family and friends probably never stood on a Judean hillside where shepherds left their sheep and made their way to a lowly stable. Yet perhaps the shepherds understood something we do not: It was a night of holy chaos where God was with us, and it changed everything. Surprise!
Elaine J. Lidholm.
Richmond.