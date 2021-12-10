Letters to the Editor for Dec. 11, 2021: Reflecting on a time of good chaos and surprise

Reflecting on a time of good chaos and surprise

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A former pastor of mine was fond of saying that God’s middle name is “Surprise!” — and Christmas is an excellent example.

I recently was invited to a children’s Nativity pageant at a friend’s church, and the invitation mentioned that it would be different: no assigned parts, no scripts — just a narrator and a pile of costumes from other pageants for the children to choose from. “It will be holy chaos,” the church’s pastor wrote.

Holy chaos may be much closer to what actually happened the night Christ was born than the sanitized version we typically see at the movies or even in church pageants. The surprises that night just kept on happening: the virgin birth, the notion of God becoming man, the choir of angels in Bethlehem, the three wise men being guided by a star.