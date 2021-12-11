Letters to the Editor for Dec. 12, 2021: A long-running history of support for broadband

A long-running history

of support for broadband

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I would like to correct the false claims made in recent Letters to the Editor regarding a recent newspaper advertisement on my support for broadband in Virginia. Readers have been misled into thinking my advertisement is tied to President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan and Build Back Better initiative. I have been a leader in bringing broadband to Virginia for years prior to Biden's presence in the White House.

The ad specifically referred to my continual support for the 2021 Virginia Telecommunications Initiative grant for the Northern Neck and surrounding areas. In September 2020, I submitted a letter of support for the grant to the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, and I spent years advocating for public-private partnerships in the region. This $10.3 million grant was awarded in January for broadband infrastructure in Northumberland, Richmond, Westmoreland and King George counties.