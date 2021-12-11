 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor for Dec. 12, 2021: A long-running history of support for broadband

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I would like to correct the false claims made in recent Letters to the Editor regarding a recent newspaper advertisement on my support for broadband in Virginia. Readers have been misled into thinking my advertisement is tied to President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan and Build Back Better initiative. I have been a leader in bringing broadband to Virginia for years prior to Biden's presence in the White House.

The ad specifically referred to my continual support for the 2021 Virginia Telecommunications Initiative grant for the Northern Neck and surrounding areas. In September 2020, I submitted a letter of support for the grant to the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, and I spent years advocating for public-private partnerships in the region. This $10.3 million grant was awarded in January for broadband infrastructure in Northumberland, Richmond, Westmoreland and King George counties.

Furthermore, the ad also referred to my legislation, the Serving Rural America Act . This legislation served as the outline for the National Telecommunications and Information Administration's Broadband Infrastructure Program.

Disappointingly, these recent letters fail to point out that there are multiple ways to fund broadband projects. I remain committed to supporting different avenues for funding broadband initiatives and closing the digital divide for Virginians.

U.S. Rep. Robert Wittman, R-1st.

Washington, D.C.

