 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to the Editor for Dec. 12, 2021: Grand acts of kindness spark hope and pride
0 Comments

Letters to the Editor for Dec. 12, 2021: Grand acts of kindness spark hope and pride

  • 0

Grand acts of kindness

spark hope and pride

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I felt so proud to be an American after reading the recent news story on the Tunnel to Towers Foundation paying off the home mortgages of families of fallen first responders. With all the bad things that occur on a daily basis, it is refreshing to read about something good. It illustrates that maybe we can overcome all of the horrible things that happen in the world every day. Maybe there is hope after all.

Marvin L. Paley.

Richmond.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News