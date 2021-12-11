Letters to the Editor for Dec. 12, 2021: Grand acts of kindness spark hope and pride

Grand acts of kindness
spark hope and pride
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I felt so proud to be an American after reading the recent news story on the Tunnel to Towers Foundation paying off the home mortgages of families of fallen first responders. With all the bad things that occur on a daily basis, it is refreshing to read about something good. It illustrates that maybe we can overcome all of the horrible things that happen in the world every day. Maybe there is hope after all.
Marvin L. Paley.
Richmond.