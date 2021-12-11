Letters to the Editor for Dec. 12, 2021: The need for funding to feed Virginia students

The need for funding to

feed Virginia students

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

While families are counting down to the holidays, many also are anxiously watching a different clock — the one that is running out for the U.S. Senate to take meaningful action to address hunger and poverty in communities in Virginia and nationwide.

Unless the Senate acts before the end of the year, families soon will get their last monthly check through the enhanced child tax credit, one of the programs of the Build Back Better Act now under consideration in Congress.

This benefit has been a lifeline for families, helping them afford necessities like food, rent, diapers and utilities, and keeping millions of kids from slipping into poverty.

But there are other things at stake if the Senate doesn’t pass the Build Back Better Act.

The legislation is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to help address child hunger. It could strengthen access to school meals for students by expanding the Community Eligibility Provision, and it could tackle summer hunger with a Summer EBT program .