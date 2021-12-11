Letters to the Editor for Dec. 12, 2021: Thoughts on neglected groups in city budgeting

Thoughts on neglected
groups in city budgeting
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Over the past 13 years, Richmond retirees have received less than 2% in pension increases. Meanwhile, the city has provided funding almost annually to city employees and Richmond Public Schools for salary and benefit increases to their staff members and retirees. Likewise, mayoral appointees often are given salaries thousands of dollars higher than that of their predecessors.
Richmond has realized millions of dollars in budget surpluses in the past year, yet no consideration has been given to an increase for retirees. We are a forgotten group. We deserve an increase.
William Payne.
Richmond.