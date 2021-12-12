Letters to the Editor for Dec. 13, 2021: Addressing the needs of local public schools

Addressing the needs
of local public schools
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Standards of Learning test results in Richmond Public Schools have dropped well below state averages over the past year. Improving them just got harder — a recent news story showed the Richmond School Board has become the first in the state to approve collective bargaining for teachers, therefore increasing the leverage of the Richmond Education Association, the union for local education workers.
Like other unions, the REA’s priorities are the pay, benefits, job security and working conditions for its members. The past 20 months of the COVID era, especially the struggle over in-person versus online classes, have shown the REA’s plans for its members can conflict with what parents want for their children’s education.
James G. Russell.
Midlothian.