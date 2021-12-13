Letters to the Editor for Dec. 14, 2021: Addressing effects of and disparities in heat islands

Addressing effects of and

disparities in heat islands

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Like other cities in Virginia and around the country, Roanoke has an issue with urban heat islands. Darkly paved streets, parking lots, tall buildings and other city structures absorb and hold heat, causing urban areas to experience warmer temperatures, higher air pollution levels, and more heat-related deaths and illnesses than nearby rural areas. Heat islands also increase energy consumption and impair water quality.

There also are disparities between who is affected the most by heat islands. There are correlations between hotter neighborhoods and demographic characteristics of residents such as race and income. An August 2020 study by the Heat Watch project in Roanoke revealed the hottest areas of the city were the Belmont, Avondale and Gainsboro neighborhoods — areas mostly populated by people of color.