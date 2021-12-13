Letters to the Editor for Dec. 14, 2021: Going with the flow of traffic at Lee Circle

Going with the flow of
traffic at Lee Circle
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Regardless of the reasons behind its implementation, Lee Circle was designed as a traffic circle and should remain as such with a few aesthetic and historically compatible improvements. It is an incredibly dangerous intersection for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists alike.
It is a traffic circle in an historic residential neighborhood and should remain as such, especially with the city’s focus on pedestrian and cyclist safety.
Steve Nuckolls.
Richmond.