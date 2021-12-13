Letters to the Editor for Dec. 14, 2021: In removing the rider, horse remains worthy

In removing the rider,

horse remains worthy

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The recent news from Charlottesville is that the City Council voted to donate a statue of Robert E. Lee on horseback to an African American heritage center, which plans to melt the monument and create new public art from it.

About twice as many horses and mules were killed during the Civil War than humans; soldiers intentionally shot at the animals that provided transportation for humans and military supplies. Lee's horse, Traveller, made it through the war and actually outlived his rider.

It's a travesty to destroy the beautiful element of Traveller. It's one thing to remove Lee, but keeping, restoring and moving Traveller to an appropriate location would honor all horses and mules that have served and suffered in wars.

Kay Johnson.