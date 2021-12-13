Letters to the Editor for Dec. 14, 2021: Ongoing struggle in event and wedding industry

Ongoing struggle in event
and wedding industry
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Nearly two years since the first COVID-19 lockdowns in Virginia, small businesses in the wedding industry still are struggling.
• Many of these small businesses saw a reduction of 50% or more in revenue for two years in a row. Facing such shortfalls, one of first key expenses to be cut is advertising. But in an industry where bookings are made months in advance, being unable to promote themselves means the pandemic will have affected three years of business.
• Many of these business owners still are owed federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, and they sought Rebuild Virginia grants but were unable to amend their applications as lockdowns continued. They also invested great time but received little money from other government assistance efforts, such as the Paycheck Protection Program.
• Many of these small business owners face a dilemma going into "engagement season" (Thanksgiving to Valentine's Day), which is when 60% of weddings are booked: Pour every last cent of what's left in their bank accounts and hope for the best, or lose all the time and money they've spent on their businesses, file for bankruptcy and join the wage-shorted workforce?
Many of us wonder: Will outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam fix the economic hardship he created through lockdowns and venue capacity restrictions? Will he establish a special grant for the weddings and events industry with the $2.6 billion state budget surplus — or continue to leave us out in the cold?
Matthew B. Davey.
Co-owner, Bow Tied Weddings.
Richmond.