Letters to the Editor for Dec. 15, 2021: A different judgment

A different judgment

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Jeff E. Schapiro's recent column on the Virginia Supreme Court and legislative redistricting begins by stating that Chief Justice Donald W. Lemons "has a backbone after all." That comment was unnecessary, unjust and offensive.

Though retired now, I watched Lemons in action on many occasions and appeared before him on a number of others. Granted, he is soft-spoken, unfailingly courteous and a consummate gentleman, but any suggestion that he lacks a backbone is not grounded in reality.

Lemons is and always has been a conscientious follower of the law as he understands and interprets it, without regard to partisan or other political considerations.

George A. Somerville.