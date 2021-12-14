Letters to the Editor for Dec. 15, 2021: Benefits of the big city

Benefits of the big city

When it comes to family planning, I hope people will consider the benefits of raising children in urban areas as opposed to rural areas.

The Health Resources and Services Administration defines adverse childhood events as "stressful or traumatic events that occur during childhood and are strongly related to a range of health problems throughout a person’s lifetime." These events can include separation or divorce of parents, cohabitation with anyone who has substance abuse disorder and incarceration of a parent. According to an HRSA study from 2020, children who are raised in urban areas tend to experience fewer adverse childhood experiences than those raised in both large and small rural areas.