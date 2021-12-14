Letters to the Editor for Dec. 15, 2021: Relocate over repurpose

Relocate over repurpose

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I was horrified to read the recent news story about the plans to melt and repurpose the Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville, which is a work of art and an object of historical significance. How can the violence in Charlottesville in 2017 be understood if the statue is not accessible to future generations?

The Jefferson School of African American Heritage Center, to whom the Charlottesville City Council donated the Lee statue, said it plans to melt the statue because it was “toxic in our public space,” and make it into something “that can be more reflective of our entire community’s social values.” Even if that were possible, how does it compare to the destruction of a piece of history?

The Lee statue is history, no matter how painful it is. Destroying it is tantamount to burning books. The fact that some groups or individuals may see a book or work of art in a negative light doesn't necessarily mean such works should be erased for all. Different cultures have different ideas. The one truth is that these things are irreplaceable.