Letters to the Editor for Dec. 15, 2021: Youngkin's climate plan

Youngkin's climate plan
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I was dismayed to read the recent news story about Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin's plan to withdraw Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. While he said he would champion various forms of electricity production, support coastal resiliency efforts, and fight sea level rise and flooding in Hampton Roads, it is not clear if he has any concrete plans or intentions to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions driving climate change.
This is the state equivalent of former President Donald Trump pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement in 2017. We don't have time to waste when it comes to addressing the climate emergency before us.
Glen Besa.
North Chesterfield.