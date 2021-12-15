Letters to the Editor for Dec. 16, 2021: A step back for health

A step back for health

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Astonished. Incredulous. I still am searching for the adjective that best describes my reaction after the recent news story about hospital operator HCA Healthcare dropping its vaccine mandate for employees.

I struggle to understand why an organization whose primary goal should be patient health and well-being would decide not to require the safest and most effective way to avoid COVID-19 infection among staff while minimizing possible transmission to patients. (The decision is especially puzzling considering HCA has required other vaccines as a condition of employment.)

In the current environment in which businesses must retain workers, especially in the highly skilled health care field, eliminating a mandate might keep a few vaccine refusers on board. Since the other two large hospital systems in Richmond have a mandate, HCA Virginia is cynically offering a haven for unvaccinated workers who could switch systems.

I was on staff at three area HCA facilities for many years, and for patients, I wonder: Why risk acquiring COVID when there are alternatives?

Jeffery Schul, M.D.