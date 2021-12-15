Letters to the Editor for Dec. 16, 2021: Of preservation and pride

Of preservation and pride

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent news story about the owners of The Jefferson Hotel planning to demolish the adjacent Second Baptist Church noted the church building is on the National Register of Historic Places. I assumed this designation protected historic properties from being destroyed. Obviously my assumption was wrong.

It is not surprising that, in 1992, the Richmond City Council overruled the Commission of Architectural Review's attempt to save the old church from demolition. The City Council seems more interested in presiding over the destruction of properties both publicly and privately owned than in using some imagination to preserve Richmond's rich architectural heritage.

The city should encourage the owners of The Jefferson Hotel to work with Historic Richmond and other preservation groups in revisiting potential new uses for this important example of neoclassical architecture. The necessary design talent is right here in Richmond to help with this effort. Let's preserve a thing of beauty, not destroy it.

Albert Turner.