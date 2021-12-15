Letters to the Editor for Dec. 16, 2021: Of saving and safety

Of saving and safety

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The recent news story about how the owners of The Jefferson Hotel want to raze the adjacent Second Baptist Church made my hair straighten.

William H. Goodwin Jr., chairman of the company that owns The Jefferson, has done more for Richmond and Virginia than most of us put together, and he has considered every possible route to preserve Second Baptist. Above all, he is concerned about the safety of people. That should be enough to honor his judgment.

Cyane Crump, head of the preservation group Historic Richmond, has cited many aesthetic reasons to keep the building. (In fairness, that would be fine if safety were not in the forefront.) She also notes that one reason Richmond attracts visitors is its historic buildings. "We strongly believe that historic preservation is good for tourism. It's good for jobs and the economy.”

I don’t disagree, but all I could think of was how the city recently tore down perhaps its biggest historic attraction: the beautiful, artistic statues on Monument Avenue.

Susan Eister Estes.