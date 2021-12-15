Letters to the Editor for Dec. 16, 2021: Real vs. symbolic support

Real vs. symbolic support

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The recent column by HCA Virginia executive Dr. Jake O'Shea, about keeping holiday lights illuminated through January as a show of support for health care workers, seems well-intentioned. But are symbolic acts the support they most want and need as they risk their lives in caring for COVID-19 patients?

During three extended hospital admissions this year, my wife was blessed with the incredibly competent and caring support of a variety of health care workers, particularly her nurses and patient care technicians. They were consummate professionals, but at times they would talk about the pandemic's strain on themselves and their families — and their frustration with those who refused vaccination and then ended up hospitalized with COVID.

As chief medical officer for HCA Virginia, O'Shea surely knows well the fears and challenges being experienced by health care workers today. I would strongly encourage him to use the power of his position to support health care workers not through calling for symbolic acts but by strongly and publicly calling for full participation in the COVID vaccination and booster program.