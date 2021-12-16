Letters to the Editor for Dec. 17, 2021: A sad sign of the times

A sad sign of the times
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A neighbor posted a sign on his front lawn, nestled between a giant blow-up Mickey Mouse and a Nativity scene, surrounded by twinkling lights.
It uses a vulgar verb directed at the country's president — and at those who voted for him. I thought it was obscene, and perhaps harassment and voter intimidation as well, but the police tell me it is just free speech.
I don't know why I thought it was obscene. I guess I wasn't raised right. Is it really OK to target your neighbors and half of America with expletives from your front yard?
Gary Ollila.
Chesapeake.