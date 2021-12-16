Letters to the Editor for Dec. 17, 2021: Keep the green growing

Keep the green growing

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In fall 2020, Mayor Levar Stoney announced an ordinance for five new public green spaces in South Richmond, aimed at addressing how 22% of city residents live more than a 10-minute walk from a park.

Systemic racism in city planning has meant that many children of color lack access to green space. I feel invested in the issue as I was adopted and taken out of the inner city at infancy, and was raised with access to such space, which I credit with my ongoing sense of well-being.

The American Public Health Association notes the connection between green space and cognitive, emotional and physical health. Integrating nature into urban areas also buffers noise and reduces the effects of heat islands.

I urge the mayor and City Council to build upon last year's ordinance, and create more public green spaces and community gardens in Richmond. We can give the gift of nature to future generations.

Tanner Sigmon.