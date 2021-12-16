Letters to the Editor for Dec. 17, 2021: Transparency and security

Transparency and security

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The recent news story about transparency and state government credit card use raised interesting points.

The elephant in the room is that financial privacy is widely compromised in a world of data mining, even when identifying information is removed in massive transaction files shared by banks. But let’s not think witch hunt. Some discoveries of expenses require correcting mistakes or reflect accidental use of state credit cards.

We are left with a card company advising a customer on how to guard against fraud. The problem appears to be a lack of follow-through. Isn’t the response to this information a question on the order of, how can state credit card holders and expenses be identified in public records in a way that does not lead to fraud?

It is questions like this, asked by customers with large, complex and profitable accounts, that lead to real credit card security and actual state accountability. Banks removing identification from transaction records, and the state doing the same from public records, can have the appearance of addressing a problem but not the reality.