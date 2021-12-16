Letters to the Editor for Dec. 17, 2021: Uneven terrain on taxes

Uneven terrain on taxes

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As noted in recent news stories, there has been a substantial increase in real estate assessments in the region. Henrico and Chesterfield counties responded by reducing their tax rates, which already were substantially lower than the city of Richmond.

But Richmond's City Council decided to leave the rate at $1.20 per $100 of assessed value, despite the fact assessments citywide had jumped nearly 14% on average (and much more in some lower-income parts of the city).

Those who can least afford the higher tax bill, and the higher housing costs that go with it, will pay. I guess that's fine with City Council. More tax revenue to spend.

Donald Strayer.