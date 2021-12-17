Letters to the Editor for Dec. 18, 2021: Ray of insight on oysters

Ray of insight on oysters

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The recent news story about successful oyster restoration in some of Virginia’s Chesapeake Bay tributaries cited a “bumpy start” in the Great Wicomico River, in light of the annual migration of cownose rays that feed on oysters.

The rays are native to the bay and have co-existed with oysters since time immemorial. Oysters have been found to actually constitute a very small fraction of cownose rays’ diet, yet they have been scapegoated for part of the decline in the oyster population.

The area where the Great Wicomico had been seeded with oysters juts out in the bay, so it was largely unavoidable by the rays. Bay Weekly, in an article about the rays’ migration, shared this insight from Smithsonian Environment Research Center scientist Matt Ogburn: “Both oyster restoration and aquaculture efforts placed large numbers of small single oysters out where rays could eat them like popcorn. By modifying how oysters are planted on shellfish beds (i.e., oyster spat set on shell), predation has been minimized.”