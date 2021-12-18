Letters to the Editor for Dec. 19, 2021: Addressing gun violence

Addressing gun violence

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

According to a recent news story, Gov. Ralph Northam is proposing more than $27 million to fund a new agency that will study gun violence in Virginia.

Do we really need to spend even one dime more to study what we already know from constant news coverage — namely that most violent crime is committed by young males who have family, friends, neighbors and other connections in their communities?

If we are going to spend more taxpayer dollars in the name of addressing gun violence, isn't that the conversation we should be having? Isn't the real solution to the problem of violence located in the environment where it begins?

Stuart Nixon.