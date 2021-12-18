Letters to the Editor for Dec. 19, 2021: Canceled debt cancellation

Canceled debt cancellation

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As someone who voted for President Joe Biden, I am extremely disappointed to read that he will not continue student loan relief, and that payments are to resume in February . Meanwhile, a $768 billion defense bill recently passed the House and Senate, despite the U.S. no longer being at war.

I feel so betrayed by Biden going back on his word to help people burdened with student debt. It's not just freshly graduated young adults who deal with this issue — many are in their 30s and 40s, trying to juggle providing for their families while repaying their student loans.

In some ways, student loan debt feels like a punishment, and this abandonment feels like a complete slap in the face.

Joshua Young.