Letters to the Editor for Dec. 19, 2021: Crunching tax numbers
Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I read in a recent news story that Chesterfield County is proposing an initial residential property tax rate reduction from 95 cents to 93 cents per $100 of assessed value for 2022.

Even if, for example, the county proposed a 20% increase in January, the rate still would be too high — taxes on a residence still would increase by 17%. The rate would need to drop to 89 cents per $100 of assessed value, which still would give the county about a 7% increase in residential property tax revenue. Double-digit taxation increases, especially after the 7.2% hike in 2021, are not acceptable.

Neal Elosge.

North Chesterfield.

