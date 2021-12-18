Letters to the Editor for Dec. 19, 2021: Dentists and due diligence

Dentists and due diligence

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent column asked the question: “Are dentists introducing teens to opioids?” There has been plenty of conversation and study about the full impact of opioids in recent years, and today, Virginia dentists are leading health professionals in adopting safe prescribing practices and using alternatives to opioid prescriptions.

Now, any Virginia dentist who prescribes opioids must complete two hours of continuing education on pain management every two years. The Virginia Dental Association and American Dental Association continue to introduce new resources for providers on safe prescribing practices with the latest scientific research. And it’s working: We’ve seen drops in opioid prescriptions since the trainings began in 2017.

For many patients, over-the-counter medication is sufficient for pain management. We encourage patients and the parents of younger patients to have thoughtful conversations with their dentists about these drugs before and immediately following any procedure. These conversations should include encouraging the use of non-opioid medication whenever possible. And if opioids are prescribed, they should be limited in dose and duration as much as possible.