Letters to the Editor for Dec. 19, 2021: Love letter to mail carriers

Love letter to mail carriers

In this bustling season, let us not forget the often maligned U.S. Postal Service is made up of thousands of dedicated people. In many cases, they deliver much more than the mail, all while working long hours, weekends and evenings.

Some may minimize the Postal Service to the “last mile” package delivery service, but postal workers make it so much more than that. They know their neighborhoods, the people who live there and the goings-on in the community. They are among the last vestiges of community in a world that is growing more and more isolated.