Letters to the Editor for Dec. 2, 2021: Another consideration in public school enrollment

Another consideration in
public school enrollment
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In the recent news story about Virginia public school enrollment still falling short of pre-pandemic levels, two reasons are mentioned: parents fearing for their children's health or being angry at how school districts have handled the pandemic.
There may be another reason: Amid the at-home learning requirements of the past year, parents saw what was being taught and recognized the need to find a school whose teaching is more in line with their values.
Randy Kiel.
Victoria.