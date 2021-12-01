 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor for Dec. 2, 2021: Another consideration in public school enrollment
Letters to the Editor for Dec. 2, 2021: Another consideration in public school enrollment

Another consideration in

public school enrollment

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In the recent news story about Virginia public school enrollment still falling short of pre-pandemic levels, two reasons are mentioned: parents fearing for their children's health or being angry at how school districts have handled the pandemic.

There may be another reason: Amid the at-home learning requirements of the past year, parents saw what was being taught and recognized the need to find a school whose teaching is more in line with their values.

Randy Kiel.

Victoria.

