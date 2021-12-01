Letters to the Editor for Dec. 2, 2021: Build on investments to aid youth, environment

Build on investments to
aid youth, environment
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
With the upcoming shift in political leadership in Virginia, it is imperative that the state's momentum continues for promoting environmental health. While the Northam administration has made significant strides, protecting Virginia's environment should be a child welfare and public interest issue, not a political one.
This past June, the American Academy of Pediatrics published a policy statement on the harms of air pollution, noting that children are not mutually exclusive of their environment. And the American Public Health Association says children suffer disproportionately from health impairments due to environmental factors.
According to federal research, millions of children have been diagnosed with asthma, and 1 in 6 have a developmental disability. Substances that pollute our waterways and air, including mercury, lead, carbon monoxide and pesticides, are chief contributors.
This summer, the Northam administration and state lawmakers allocated $411.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds to reduce water pollution and protect drinking water. Virginia should expand upon such investments that protect not only the environment but children's health. This is fundamental to them and to all Virginians.