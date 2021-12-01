Letters to the Editor for Dec. 2, 2021: Build on investments to aid youth, environment

Build on investments to

aid youth, environment

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

With the upcoming shift in political leadership in Virginia, it is imperative that the state's momentum continues for promoting environmental health. While the Northam administration has made significant strides, protecting Virginia's environment should be a child welfare and public interest issue, not a political one.

This past June, the American Academy of Pediatrics published a policy statement on the harms of air pollution, noting that children are not mutually exclusive of their environment. And the American Public Health Association says children suffer disproportionately from health impairments due to environmental factors.

According to federal research, millions of children have been diagnosed with asthma, and 1 in 6 have a developmental disability. Substances that pollute our waterways and air, including mercury, lead, carbon monoxide and pesticides, are chief contributors.