Letters to the Editor for Dec. 2, 2021: Paying a high price for an undetermined value

Paying a high price for

an undetermined value

The recent Associated Press news story on the increase of Medicare's Part B premium — $21.60 per month for the upcoming year — warrants close attention. That's nearly a quarter of the monthly Social Security cost-of-living adjustment for 2022.

Roughly half of the Medicare increase is directly related to the program's potential coverage of Aduhelm, a new Alzheimer's drug that has been under scrutiny by experts for its high cost and debatable effectiveness. It was approved by the Food and Drug Administration despite an advisory panel's nearly unanimous vote against it, and two House committees are investigating contacts between executives at drugmaker Biogen and FDA regulators.